KINGDON, Blanche Lois. M.B.E, J.P On Saturday, 10 August, 2019 suddenly at home. Loved wife of the late Harold, much loved mother of Gail and Stepmother of Yvette, Gary , and the late Wayne. Loved Nana to Joanne, Kylie- Anne, and Kris, Great- nana to Shayde, Roharn, Taliana, and Larrissa. Funeral Service to be held at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Thursday 15 August at 11am. Communications to be sent to Mrs B. Dittmer 4/16 York Street, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 12, 2019