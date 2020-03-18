|
|
DITTMER, Bobbie. (nee Hooper) Passed away peacefully at home on March 16th 2020 after a brave but brief battle. Aged 77 years. Loved wife of the late Ken. Treasured Mum to Debbie (deceased), Judi and Stephen, Murray, Russell and Leanne. Much loved and treasured Nana to Zak and Brad, Jordan, Jaxon and Britney, Cullen and Frances, Kaci, Charlie, Kai and Baylee. Sadness is not forever, memories are. We love you Berta. The service to celebrate Mum's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel on Thursday March 19th at 11am. All communications to 36 Pegasus Drive, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Mar. 18, 2020