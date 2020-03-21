Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 p.m.
CT Club
Moncur Dr
Rotorua
Brian Alfred RIMMER

Brian Alfred RIMMER Notice
RIMMER, Brian Alfred. Peacefully on Saturday 14th March 2020 at Oxford court Life Care, Dunedin. Best friend and campion of Nikki, Friend of Marie and Judith. Loving Father and Father in law of Lisa and George, Annest and Sheldon, and Ceri, Briar and Aleisha and Alex. Loving Grandfather of Tyson, Anyssa, and Lachlan. Loving mate of Nicki, Charlotte and the boys. At Brian's request a private family service has been held. Messages to Gillions Funeral Service 407 Hillside Road Dunedin 9012 NZIFH, FDANZ
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Mar. 21, 2020
