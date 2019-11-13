Home

Brian Dax Tunohopu (Mano) KINITA

Brian Dax Tunohopu (Mano) KINITA In Memoriam
KINITA, Brian Dax Tunohopu (Mano). In memory of our awesome Nephew, Cousin and Uncle, who left our Whanau one year ago. Your wonderful Wahine Makuini keeps you alive for all of us, as your handsome Peace Keeping photo appears on our screens, highlighting you and yours. We know that this coming year you will finally be able to be with Nana and Pops, also our Sister, Aunty, and Nan, Rangitamata, Till then Mano, peace be with you. The Kinata's , Kings, Harris's, Peka- Rangitauira's and Haira-Bryant's.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 13, 2019
