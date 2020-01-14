|
ARROWSMITH, Brian John. On Saturday 11 January 2020, the best Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle and Friend passed aged 87 years. Surviving by his side, his loving wife Jenny and his children Mark, Brett, Blair, Rhys and Tamara. Twelve grandchildren, one great grandchild and 60 years of marriage saw Brian live a life full of Love and Laughter. Much loved and forever missed. A service will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive Papamoa on Monday 20 January at 1.00pm. Communication to the Arrowsmith Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 14, 2020