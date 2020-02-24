Home

TOMES, Brian Leonard. Passed away peacefully on 21 February 2020 at Mercy Hospice after a long illness. Dearly loved husband of Rosina. Loved father of Lisa, Andrew and Brett. Grandad to Finn, Saoirse and Mila. Brother and brother-in-law of Dennis, Ray, Colin, Diane, Lloyd and Teresa. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at 1.30pm on Wednesday 26 February at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank, Auckland. AROHA FUNERALS
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 24, 2020
