Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Rotorua Crematorium Chapel
Sala Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Raymond HARRIS

Add a Memory
Brian Raymond HARRIS Notice
HARRIS, Brian Raymond. After a short illness, with family by his side, on January 16, 2020. Loving partner of Janette. Loved Dad and father in law of Sarah and Gareth, Blair and Jessica, Stepdad of Charlotte, and grandfather of Shadaye, Maddy, Lola, Arlo, Spencer, Blake and Albie. Loved and cherished brother of Mary, Robyn and Peter. A celebration of Brian's life will be held in The Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street on Tuesday, January 21 at 11am. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -