HARRIS, Brian Raymond. After a short illness, with family by his side, on January 16, 2020. Loving partner of Janette. Loved Dad and father in law of Sarah and Gareth, Blair and Jessica, Stepdad of Charlotte, and grandfather of Shadaye, Maddy, Lola, Arlo, Spencer, Blake and Albie. Loved and cherished brother of Mary, Robyn and Peter. A celebration of Brian's life will be held in The Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street on Tuesday, January 21 at 11am. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 18, 2020