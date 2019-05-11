Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget (BRIDIE) ANDERSON

Notice

Bridget (BRIDIE) ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Bridget (BRIDIE). 14.10.1933 - 2.5.2019 The Anderson Whanau would like to thank all family and friends after the passing of our Mum and Nana Bridie. Especially for their love and support with companionship, flowers, messages and food. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the Rotorua Hospital, Emergency Services, St Michael's Parish & Maori Community, and Korowai Aroha home services (Norma) who cared for Bridie in her last years. Bridie is now resting in peace with her Jack at Kauae Cemetery. Arohanui & God Bless
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 11, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.