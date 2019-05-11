|
ANDERSON, Bridget (BRIDIE). 14.10.1933 - 2.5.2019 The Anderson Whanau would like to thank all family and friends after the passing of our Mum and Nana Bridie. Especially for their love and support with companionship, flowers, messages and food. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the Rotorua Hospital, Emergency Services, St Michael's Parish & Maori Community, and Korowai Aroha home services (Norma) who cared for Bridie in her last years. Bridie is now resting in peace with her Jack at Kauae Cemetery. Arohanui & God Bless
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 11, 2019
