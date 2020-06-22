Home

Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
LOYE, Bruce Edward. Unexpectedly left us on Thursday, 18th June 2020, at Waikato Public Hospital. Aged 83 Years. Dearly loved husband of the late Marlene and much loved partner of Sharon. Treasured and respected father and father-in-law of Rhonda and Craig, Steven, Murray and Tracy and the late Michelle. Loved granddad to Wade, Hayden, Sara-Jayne and Daniel, and Danielle. Special friend to Sharon's family, Michael and Joanne. 'Now gone fishing 24/7' A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at The Cambridge Raceway, Taylor Street, Cambridge, on Friday, the 26th of June 2020 at 1:00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Loye Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 22, 2020
