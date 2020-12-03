Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
JAMES, Bruce Hall. Born in Christchurch 12 July 1930. Passed away peacefully at home. Dearly loved husband of Moira for 64 years. Father of Linda and Andrew, Susan and Hilton, Steven, Kathleen and Max. Grandfather to Jane and Cyrille, Megan, Scott and Anneke, Mason and great grandfather to Carter. Funeral service to be held at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua, on Friday 4 December at 2pm. All correspondence c/- PO Box 926 Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Dec. 3, 2020
