HISLOP, Bruce. Formerly of Whakatane. At home amongst loved ones on Sunday 9 June, 2019, in Rotorua. Beloved Husband of Alison. Cherished Father of Sonya and Neal, Michelle, Maree and Vaughan, Bruce. Adored Dar of Kurt, Jessie-May, Chyna, Dana, Abby, Madison, Lachy, Caiden, Emma, and Sui Jin. And his best fur baby Patti Cake. Chief Engineer at Quality Bakers for 23 years. A Funeral Service to celebrate the life of Bruce will be held at Rotorua Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 12 June at 11:30am.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 10, 2019