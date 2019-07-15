|
|
MCCABE, Bruce Rae (Ray). Born 12th July 1943, passed away peacefully with his 2 daughters at his side after a short illness on the 11th July 2019; aged 75. Much loved father and father in law to Caroline and Gary, Jennifer and Baz. Loved granddad of 6 and great granddad of 9. A service for Ray will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Wednesday 17th July at 11am followed by burial in the Hillcrest New Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Messages please to the McCabe family, C/- PO Box 2221, Whakatane 3159.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 15, 2019