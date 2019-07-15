Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce MCCABE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Rae (Ray) MCCABE

Add a Memory
Bruce Rae (Ray) MCCABE Notice
MCCABE, Bruce Rae (Ray). Born 12th July 1943, passed away peacefully with his 2 daughters at his side after a short illness on the 11th July 2019; aged 75. Much loved father and father in law to Caroline and Gary, Jennifer and Baz. Loved granddad of 6 and great granddad of 9. A service for Ray will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Wednesday 17th July at 11am followed by burial in the Hillcrest New Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Messages please to the McCabe family, C/- PO Box 2221, Whakatane 3159.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.