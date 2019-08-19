Home

Bruce Sinclair MARTIN

MARTIN, Bruce Sinclair. Passed away peacefully in Rotorua on August 16th 2019 aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette. Much loved father and father in law of Carol and Chris, Kelly, Dianne and Julian. Dearly loved grandad of Madeleine, Emily, Stella and Angus. The service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, Rotorua on Wednesday August 21st at 1pm. All communications to Martin Family C/- Collingwood, 5 Pretoria Street, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 19, 2019
