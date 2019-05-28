CRAWFORD, Caryl Lynn. Passed away peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital on 24th May 2019, aged 81. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Steve and Felicity, Susan and Peter, Freddie and Deb, Peter (recently deceased), David and Deb. Loving Granny of Sam, Stephanie, Willis, Lacie, Bob and Harry. Special thanks to the staff at Te Hopai Home and Hospital for their loving care and kindness to Caryl. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be left in Caryl's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate Caryl's life will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St and Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie on Friday 31st May at 2.00pm and will be followed by a private cremation. Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 28, 2019