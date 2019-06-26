Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine HANNAH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine HANNAH

Notice Condolences

Catherine HANNAH Notice
HANNAH, Catherine. Passed away peacefully on 24 June 2019 surrounded by her family, aged 75. Beloved wife of the late John. Mother of Dorita, Damien, Dominic and Greg . Mother-in-law of Katie, Karla and Mary. Grandmother to David, Rafael, Alexander, Harriet, George and Leila. Sister to Heind, Jean and Toni in Lebanon. A service to celebrate Catherine's life will be held at the Chapel of Christ the King, Selwyn Village, 49 Target Road, Point Chevalier on Friday 28 June at 10am. A burial service will take place on Saturday 29 June at 11am at Kauae Cemetery, 365 Ngongataha Road, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.