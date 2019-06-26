|
HANNAH, Catherine. Passed away peacefully on 24 June 2019 surrounded by her family, aged 75. Beloved wife of the late John. Mother of Dorita, Damien, Dominic and Greg . Mother-in-law of Katie, Karla and Mary. Grandmother to David, Rafael, Alexander, Harriet, George and Leila. Sister to Heind, Jean and Toni in Lebanon. A service to celebrate Catherine's life will be held at the Chapel of Christ the King, Selwyn Village, 49 Target Road, Point Chevalier on Friday 28 June at 10am. A burial service will take place on Saturday 29 June at 11am at Kauae Cemetery, 365 Ngongataha Road, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 26, 2019