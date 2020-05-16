Home

Cathryn Nancy. (nee Purkiss BRUNING

Cathryn Nancy. (nee Purkiss BRUNING Notice
BRUNING, Cathryn Nancy. (nee Purkiss) Passed away peacefully at home on May 14th 2020. Beloved wife of Gordon for 50 years. Dear mother of Aaron and Colleen, Michelle and Daryl, and Paulette. Loved Nan of eight Grandchildren and Great Grandmother of Asher. Forever in our hearts A private family service for Cathryn has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua Community Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Any corrospondance to 6 Janet Place, Lynmore, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 16, 2020
