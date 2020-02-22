Home

POWERED BY

Charles William STURT

Add a Memory
Charles William STURT Notice
STURT, Charles William. 20.02.1956-20.02.2020 Passed peacefully on the day of his 64th birthday following a long battle with cancer. Survived by his loving wife Denise and children Elizabeth, James, William, Crystal and Cameron. Loved Koko to his grandchildren Charlie, Finley, Hunter and Henry. Dedicated his life to serving his community. Funeral service Monday, 24th February, 10.30am at Ngongotaha Community Hall. Cut flowers only or donations to Child Cancer may be left at the service.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -