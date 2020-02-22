|
STURT, Charles William. 20.02.1956-20.02.2020 Passed peacefully on the day of his 64th birthday following a long battle with cancer. Survived by his loving wife Denise and children Elizabeth, James, William, Crystal and Cameron. Loved Koko to his grandchildren Charlie, Finley, Hunter and Henry. Dedicated his life to serving his community. Funeral service Monday, 24th February, 10.30am at Ngongotaha Community Hall. Cut flowers only or donations to Child Cancer may be left at the service.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 22, 2020