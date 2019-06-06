|
PAPUNI, Christine Materoa. My Darling 1 year, 12 lonely months, still raw, still hurts. Hard to move forward, forever clinging to memories. Happy memories turn to sad because you are no longer here to share them. I miss your touch, the sound of your voice, your "flirty" eyes and your absolute heart melting smile - I miss you full stop! I know we will be together again one day, meeting on the peak of your sacred maunga Hikurangi, wrapped in the korowai of Hine-pu-kohurangi, floating down over the Rangitaiki awa into your beloved wharua o Waiohau. Til then my Tuhoe Princess, Rest easy, Rest in peace. Tears are nature's way of saying "I love you, my tears are never ending. Dad
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 6, 2019