PIRIKA, Christopher Rewiti. 01.03.1962 - 15.01.2020 Mokopuna of Nireaha and Tini Pirika Tamatuarua of Haata and Mona Pirika Darling loved husband and soul mate to Donna, for 42 years Beloved father to Nathan and Rangimarie Cherished Koro to Aria (deceased), Matteo, Ella, Nadia and Ariana. Loved brother, uncle and Koro to his siblings, nieces, nephews and mokopuna ma. After battling cancer for a year Chris passed away peacefully at the age of 57 surrounded by whanau on the 15th of January 2020. Special thanks to the Rotorua Hospice for their care and support and for Chris and Whanau. Tangi at Owhata Marae, Hinemoa Point, Ngati Te Roro O Te Rangi Nehu on Friday 17th of January 11am Urupa- Wahinehorohau
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 16, 2020