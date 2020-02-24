|
BRAKE, Colin. Passed away peacefully at home on February 21st 2020 in the care of his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Judy. Much loved and respected father of Mike (deceased), Carol, Michele, Robert, Colin and Sue and their partners. Loved grandad to all of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchild. A special thanks to the team at Rotorua Hospice for the love and care shown to Colin The service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, Rotorua on Tuesday February 25th at 2pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rotorua Community Hospice, PO Box 1092, Rotorua 3040 or may be left at the service.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 24, 2020