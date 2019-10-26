Home

POWERED BY

Services
Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
22 Sheffield Cres
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-358 8807
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin CUTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Michael CUTLER

Add a Memory
Colin Michael CUTLER Notice
CUTLER, Colin Michael. Peacefully, on September 26, 2019, after a long illness. Devoted husband of Cecily. Loyal Dad of Christine; Dianne and Rex; Maree and Tevita; Kathryn and Chris. Proud Grandad of Alice and Hamish, Vince; Colin, Jack; Great Grandad of Violet. 'Bones get tired and they can't carry all the weight - don't you worry, we'll do the remembering' The family appreciate all the care, attention and kindness shown to Colin by Dr Paul Peterson; Lyn Johnson; Vicky Boswell, Raewyn Taylor and their Ngaio Marsh teams. Messages to PO Box 129, Balclutha 9230, South Otago. A private service has been held. Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.