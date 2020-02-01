|
|
|
RICHARDSON, Colin William, 7-1-61 - 6-1-2020 Jessica, Ben and Sam would like to thank everyone for their kindness during Colin's illness and passing. Your phone calls, visits, cards, letters, and home baking have been gratefully received. All the help from the wonderful team at Fonterra has been outstanding, you are such a great crew and Colin would have been so proud of you. The teams at both the Rotorua and Waikato Hospitals were wonderful, and we couldn't have asked for better care. The beautiful team at Rotorua Hospice - we couldn't have done it without you, your loving support was invaluable. Thank you again, Jessica.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 1, 2020