RICHARDSON, Colin William. 7.1.1961 - 6.1.2020 On the last day of his 58th year, at home in the care of family. Dearly loved husband of Jessica, and father of Ben and Kate, and Sam and Stacey. Adored grandad of Gabriella, Ronan, Nate and Tamzin; and Tom and Harper. Cherished eldest son of Pat and Ken (deceased); brother of Ian and Alison, and Julie and Sid; and uncle of Josh, Daniel and Holly. Treasured son-in-law of Ray and Ailsa Whatmough, and brother-in-law of Alec and Susan, Clare and David, and Linda and Steve. A Funeral to celebrate the life of Colin will be held at The Distinction Hotel, 390 Fenton Street, Rotorua on Friday 10 January at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Rotorua Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Thereafter, private cremation.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 9, 2020