PATRICK, Colleen Isabel (nee Irwin). Passed away peacefully 29/5/19 in her 86th year at Cantabria Rest Home. Loving wife of the late Les, loved Mum and mother in law of Andrew and Kathy Patrick (Palmerston North), Darren (Stitch) and Shona Clout (Rotorua). Loved Nana of Emma and Chris, and special lady to Bruce Patrick. You will remain in our hearts forever. A service to celebrate Mum's life will be held on Monday 3rd June at 1.30pm in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua. In lieu of flowers donations in Mum's name may be made to The Rotorua SPCA, where her beloved moggy 'Trev' came from. All correspondence to PO Box 926, Rotorua 3040.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 1, 2019