HARTLEY, Colleen Margaret. Dearly loved wife of the late Vincent Paul Hartley. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Monica and Peter Shuttleworth (England), Martin and Julie Hartley (Ohakune), Guy and Caroline Hartley (Kaharoa), Vivienne and Kim Matthews (Kaikoura), Hugh and Deborah Hartley (Queensland), Megan Hartley and Manu Menard (Carterton). Cherished Grandma and Great Grandma of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. The requiem mass for Colleen will be held at 11am, Monday 21 September, at St Mary's Catholic Church, Seddon St, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 18, 2020