Rosary
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 p.m.
at her home in Rotorua
Rotorua
View Map
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
40 Seddon Street
Glenholme, Rotorua
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha
1929 - 2020
Colleen Mary. (nee O'Brien DALTON Notice
DALTON, Colleen Mary. (nee O'Brien) 10/6/1929-23/1/2020 One week after delivering a most eloquent eulogy to 200 people at Sophie O'Brien's funeral, Colleen Mary - the wife, sister, daughter, mother, auntie, mother-in-law, nana, neighbour and friend to so many slipped away from her family and into the arms of her beloved Doug. Her wit, wisdom, kindness and generosity will be missed by so many. Please join Mary- Leigh, Donna, Greg, Dean, Nic and Shelley and all her family to celebrate a life well lived. A Requiem Mass will be held for Colleen at 11.00am Tuesday 28th January at St Mary's Catholic Church, 40 Seddon Street, Glenholme, Rotorua. Thereafter, interment in the Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent De Paul Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A rosary will be held at 7.00pm Monday 27th January at her home in Rotorua for those that wish to attend.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 25, 2020
