DEVEREAUX, Culver Wallace (Tiddley). Born 24.02.1930, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on 15.02.2020 in Rotorua. Devoted husband of Joan (deceased), loving father and father-in-law of Alan and Lynda, Gail and Trevor. Adored Dar Dar to Amy, Kelly and Brady and great Dar Dar to Culver. We take comfort at this difficult time knowing he is now reunited with his beautiful wife, wrapped in her angel wings while he grows his. A service to celebrate Culver's life will be held at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road on Wednesday 19 February at 11am. Thereafter, interment at the Kauae Cemetery.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 17, 2020