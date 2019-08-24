|
BADCOCK, David Alan. Died 22 August. Loving husband of Janet. Father and father-in-law to Glyn and Tracey, Kevin and Shelley, Dean and Angela and Kristien and Michelle. Grandfather to Rachel, Sam and Luke; Emma (deceased), Rosemary, Alison, Laura and Katherine; Bethany and Nathaniel; Lia (deceased), Jakob and Joshua. Thank you to the kind staff at the CCU at Rotorua Hospital. A service will be held on Monday, 26th August, 11am at Osbornes Funeral Directors, 197 Old Taupo Road. All correspondence to PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 24, 2019