Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
David Alan FIELD

David Alan FIELD Notice
FIELD, David Alan. On Thursday, 31 October, 2019 at his home in Rotorua, aged 73 years. Much loved Husband of Carol for 44 years. Awesome Dad to Simon, Matthew, Hannah and their partners. Wonderful Grandpa (Papa) to Kai, Sasha, Lucas and Max. In lieu of flowers donations to the Rotorua Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Dave's life will be held at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel 197 Old Taupo Road on Tuesday 5 November at 2pm.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 2, 2019
