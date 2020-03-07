Home

David John (Dave) SPIERS

David John (Dave) SPIERS Notice
SPIERS, David John (Dave). Peacefully on Thursday March 5, 2020 in Rangiora. Aged 82 years. Loving husband of Lynne for 33 years. Dearly loved father and father-in- law of Tracy and Simon, and Craig and Nina. Special grandad of Ruby, Indigo, Paige, and Alex. Much loved stepdad of Karyn, Scott, and Gregg. "Finally at Peace" The family wish to thank the staff at Holmwood Rest Home for their love and care of Dave, Lynne, and family. A remembrance gathering for Dave where family and friends are welcome to share memories will be held at Cave Rock, 16 Esplanade, Sumner Beach on Monday March 9, at 12.30pm. Messages to the Spiers family C/-P O Box 35, Rangiora 7440. Gulliver & Tyler Ltd Funeral Directors
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Mar. 7, 2020
