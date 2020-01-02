Home

Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
03-455 5074
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Hope and Sons Chapel
523 Andersons Bay Road
Dunedin
David Michael RUSSELL Notice
RUSSELL, David Michael. Peacefully at home with family on December 31, 2019; aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Gill, much loved father of Kim, Penny, and Vicky*, and son-in-law Hywel, loved Poppa of Hannah, Isaac, Emma, and Matt, loved brother of Prue*, Greg, and Felicity, loved uncle to his nieces and nephews (*denotes deceased). A celebration of David's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, at 3pm on Monday January 6, followed by private cremation. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 81 Highcliff Road, Andersons Bay, Dunedin 9013.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 2, 2020
