Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for David GEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Terrence GEE

Add a Memory
David Terrence GEE Notice
GEE, David Terrence. On Wednesday 25 September 2019 passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his family, aged 63 years. Dearly loved husband of Vivienne. Adored Dad of Emma and Peter, and step-sons Blake and Aaron. A Celebration of David's life will be held at St. Columba Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany on Wednesday October 2 at 11.30am, to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alcoholics Anonymous would be appreciated - www.aa.org.nz All communications to the Gee Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.