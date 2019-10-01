|
|
GEE, David Terrence. On Wednesday 25 September 2019 passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his family, aged 63 years. Dearly loved husband of Vivienne. Adored Dad of Emma and Peter, and step-sons Blake and Aaron. A Celebration of David's life will be held at St. Columba Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany on Wednesday October 2 at 11.30am, to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alcoholics Anonymous would be appreciated - www.aa.org.nz All communications to the Gee Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 1, 2019