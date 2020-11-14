Home

Dawn REESBY

Dawn REESBY Notice
REESBY, Dawn. (9 Dec 1930) Passed away 7 November 2020 peacefully at Cantabria Rest Home. Loved wife of the late Ernest, much loved and respected mum and mother in law of David and Yvonne Reesby, Judith and John Mycroft and Diane and Rod Flight. Very much-loved grandmother of Charmyn, Nicole, Monique, Sonia, Terresa, Julie-Ann, Joseph, Ben and James. Great grandmother to 9. Thanks also to the staff in the Magnolia wing, Cantabria. As per Dawn's wishes a private service was held on Thursday 12 November. 'Together again with EC'
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 14, 2020
