NG, Deborah. Aged 86. Born 14 September, 1933 in Canton China. Immigrated to New Zealand 1953, settling in Rotorua in 1963. Passed away peacefully on 18 July, 2019 at Cantabria Lifecare. Life companion of George Ng. Loving mother to Gavin Ng. Sister of the late Willy and Raymond Ng. Sister of Doris Poy. The Funeral Service for Deborah will be held at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Monday, 29 July 2019 at 1pm followed by burial at The Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 26, 2019