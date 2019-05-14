UINGS, Delcie Rae (nee Caverhill). 5.9.28 - 12.5.19 Passed away peacefully at The Care Village, surrounded by loved ones - aged 90. Loved wife of Laurie (dec'd), beloved mother and mother in law of Debbie and Brett Penlington, and Sue and Mark Warrender (dec'd). Granny of Hamish, Aimee and Dan, Rachel and Byron, Hannah and Mark, and Ryan. Great Granny of Sebastian, Isla, Jae, Del, Eli, Jimi and Hugo. We will love you always and miss you forever. A celebration of Del's life will be held at Osborne's Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua on Wednesday the 15th of May at 10am followed by burial at Braemar Cemetery, Awakaponga. The family would like to thank everyone at the Gardens and the Care Village for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimers New Zealand. Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 14, 2019