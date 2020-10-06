|
PORTER, Delme Woodham John (Del). Peacefully, surrounded by whanau at Whakarewarewa on October 4, 2020. Precious husband of Sharon, and father of Nevaeh, Deleiyn (Meretitia) and Ricco. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Ani Porter. Adored brother of Wiki (dec), Mark, Tom, Moea, Neil (dec), Kathy, Leina and Jane. Will be sadly missed by all his nephews, neices, extended whanau and friends. Tangi to be held at Hurunga Te-Rangi Marae, Ngapuna on Wednesday, October 7 at 11am. To be followed by burial at Peka Urupa, Horohoro.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 6, 2020