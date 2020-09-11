|
HURST, Dennis Albert. 19/7/1924-9/9/2020 (aged 96 years) Passed away peacefully. Gone to be with his beloved wife Pat, and cherished daughter Rosalie Hallam. May they all rest in peace together. Father in law to Russell Hallam. Dearly loved Grandad to Pauline and Scott, special great grandad to Troy, Sarah and Hannah, and 'Great Great Grandad Dennis' to Edie, Rocco, Osiris and Harrison. Will be greatly missed. We'll all miss hearing stories of your many adventures and your cheeky chuckle. In our memories forever. A private family ceremony will be held in accordance with his wishes in Rotorua this Saturday.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 11, 2020