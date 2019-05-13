Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Dennis Leith DICKEY

Dennis Leith DICKEY Notice
DICKEY, Dennis Leith. On 11th May 2019 at Rotorua Hospital. Loved husband of Marguerite. Loved father and father in law of Susan and Russell Turnbull, and Christopher and Rachele. Loved Poppa of Jonathan and Harry Turnbull, and William and James Singers. The funeral for Dennis will be held at 1pm, Wednesday the 15th of May, at Osborne's Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua. Communications to the Dickey Family, C/- PO Box 5042, Rotorua West
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 13, 2019
