Collingwood Funeral Home
5 Pretoria Street
Rotorua, Bay of Plenty 3010
07-347-0069
Service
Monday, Sep. 14, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Rotorua Crematorium Chapel
Derek Charles GILL

Derek Charles GILL
GILL, Derek Charles. Passed away peacefully at Fergusson Home on September 10th 2020. Treasured husband for 65 years of Margaret. Dearly loved father and father in law of Tony and Kiri, Helen and Paul Bangerter and Jane and Nick Eynon-Richards. Much loved grandad of his seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The service to celebrate Derek's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel on Monday September 14th at 11am. All communications to Gill Family C/- Collingwood, 5 Pretoria Street, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 12, 2020
