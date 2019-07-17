|
ANDERSON, Desma Alice. Passed away suddenly on Sunday 14th July 2019, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Larry (deceased), Wayne and Jacqui, Mark and Kathleen, Pam and Geoff, and Marjorie. Adored Nan of Alice and Sidney; Andrew, Gareth and Joanna; Sarah and Adam; Ashley and Katie; and their partners. Great Nan of Sophie, Chelsea and Mason. A funeral to celebrate Desma's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Friday 19th July at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to P. Vincent, 317 Butcher Road, R.D. 2, Reporoa 3083. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 17, 2019