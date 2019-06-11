|
BONNINGTON- MCPHAIL, Diane Ruth. Peacefully at sunrise, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday 10 June, 2019 at Rotorua Hospital, aged 62 years. Beloved wife of the late Ian McPhail. Loving mother and mother-in- law to Stuart and Nikki. Arohanui You are invited to bring a long stem flower or greenery to go towards making Dianne's Casket Spray. Please bring your flowers to the Funeral, to be included with the Spray, by 1:45pm. The Funeral Service for Diane will be held at St Faith's Anglican Church, Tunohopu Street, Rotorua Friday, 14 June at 2:00 PM. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 11, 2019