Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane BONNINGTON-MCPHAIL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Ruth BONNINGTON-MCPHAIL

Notice Condolences

Diane Ruth BONNINGTON-MCPHAIL Notice
BONNINGTON- MCPHAIL, Diane Ruth. Peacefully at sunrise, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday 10 June, 2019 at Rotorua Hospital, aged 62 years. Beloved wife of the late Ian McPhail. Loving mother and mother-in- law to Stuart and Nikki. Arohanui You are invited to bring a long stem flower or greenery to go towards making Dianne's Casket Spray. Please bring your flowers to the Funeral, to be included with the Spray, by 1:45pm. The Funeral Service for Diane will be held at St Faith's Anglican Church, Tunohopu Street, Rotorua Friday, 14 June at 2:00 PM. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.