Collingwood Funeral Home
5 Pretoria Street
Rotorua, Bay of Plenty 3010
07-347-0069
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Rotorua Crematorium Chapel
Diann (Hatton) HILL Notice
HILL, Diann (Nee Hatton). Passed away peacefully at home on June 24th 2020. Loved partner of John Pilbrow. Mother of Angela, Karen and Andrew. "Rest in Peace" The service to celebrate Diann's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel on Monday June 29th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua Community Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to Hill Family C/- Collingwood, 5 Pretoria Street, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 26, 2020
