HORN, Dianne Marie (nee Rerehau). 01/06/1952 - 15/01/2020 Age 67 years Passed away, after a courageous battle with cancer, at home surrounded by her loving whanau. Soul mate of Rob, darling Mum of Richard and Ree, Aroha and Dean, Michael and Jess, Adrian, Leeon and Naima. Precious Nanny to her moko and moko tua rua. Now safe in the arms of her Dad, sisters and son. Dianne will be lying at home, 34 Stembridge Road, Ngongotaha. Her service will be at 11am on Saturday 18th January 2020 followed by burial at Kauae Urupa. All communications to Aroha Clements, 34 Stembridge Road, Ngongotaha. Nga mihi Horn/ Rerehau Whanau
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 17, 2020