|
|
CROSSMAN, Donald Charles (Don). Passed away peacefully in Tauranga on 26th September in his 81st year. Loved husband of Cheri, loving dad of Reuben, Aidan and Samantha and loved poppa to Kayla, Reece, Reilly and Luca. Cherished brother of Pamela, Kerry, the late Kaye and Alan and their extended families. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at the Graham Young Youth Auditorium, Tauranga Boys College, Cameron Road, Tauranga on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to The Heart Foundation which can be left at the service.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 28, 2019