Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Distinction Rotorua Hotel
390 Fenton Street
Rotorua
Donald Gibson GUNN

Donald Gibson GUNN Notice
GUNN, Donald Gibson. Peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on the 2nd of February 2020, at 62 years of age. Dearly loved husband of Sue, father of Rosanna and Evie, and father-in-law of Chris and Cameron. Loved son of the late Bob and Ruth, son-in- law of Margaret and the late Allan Jolly, brother of Diana and Ross, and uncle of Ben, Fergus and Jessica. A celebration of Don's life will be held in The Distinction Rotorua Hotel, 390 Fenton Street on Wednesday, the 12th of February, at 1.30pm. Dress code: Bright and colourful.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 5, 2020
