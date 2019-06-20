Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Doreen Frances EDWARDS

Doreen Frances EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS, Doreen Frances. Passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday 18th June 2019. Aged 80 years. Loving Wife of Stephen. Devoted Mum to Lorraine, the late Judy, Malcolm, and Mark. Cherished Nana and Great Grandmother to many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, Monday, 24th June 2019 at 11:00 am followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Edwards family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 20, 2019
