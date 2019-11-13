|
BISHOP, Doreen Jane. Passed away peacfully on Friday 8 November 2019 aged 87 at Jean Sandel Retirement Village, New Plymouth. Loved wife of the late Trevor. Special friend of Maurice Pope. Mother of Joan, Nana of Laine and Hayden. Special family of Jan Bishop, New Plymouth, Murray and Karen Bishop, Australia, Kelvin and Elaine Bishop, New Plymouth. Auntie Doreen to Lisa, Todd, Andrew, Daniel and Sandra and their children. A private family service has been held. A special thank you to all of the staff at Jean Sandel Special Care Unit and Hospital Wing who have looked after Doreen. To all family and friends we appreciate your support at this time. Messages c/o Jan Bishop 30 Victoria Rd, New Plymouth. a simple cremation Phone 0800 236 236
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 13, 2019