BRAKE, Doris Arline (nee Simms) Passed away after a short illness at Rotorua Hospital on Thursday 18 July 2019 in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of Ern for 68 years. Beloved sister of Gladys (deceased), Maurice (deceased), Barbara, Patricia (deceased), Nancye and Betty. Cherished Mother and Mother-In Law of Christine and Errol, Geoff and Merryl, Peter and Shirley, Lorraine and Tony, and Jodie. Adored Grandma of Jason, Stephen, Wayne, Steven, Arlene Lorraine, Shannon, Jacqui, Tony, Jolene Lisa, Brenton, and Clark. Great Grandmother of Ellie, Sarah, Aliesha Alister, Jesse, Madison Georgia, Joshua, Logan Jasmine, Quentin Christopher, Alex Boyd, Kate, Riley Ellie, Aaliyah, Mahalia, Mason, Sadie, Maia, Jack and Ayla. A service to celebrate the life of Doris will be held at Rotorua Crematorium on Tuesday 23 July 2019 at 2pm. Messages to the Brake family at PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 20, 2019