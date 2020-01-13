Home

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Luke's Anglican Church
Amohia St
Rotorua
FINN, Doris. RNZAF, WAAF. Peacefully in Rotorua on the 11th of January, aged 100. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond Dennis Finn. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Dennis and Tricia, Ronald and Lesley, and Sheryl and David. Adored Grandma of Hayley, Shiree, Rhys, Andrew, Karen, Shane, Kelly and Tracey; and Great Grandma to her wonderful great grand children. The service for Doris will be held at 1pm, Thursday 16th January, at St Luke's Anglican Church, Amohia St, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 13, 2020
