Dorothy Joan (Joan) MCDONALD

Dorothy Joan (Joan) MCDONALD Notice
MCDONALD, Dorothy Joan (Joan). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Rotorua on 16 October 2019, in her 93rd year. Loved wife of the late Alex. Loved mother and mother-in- law of James (Jim) and Sue. Loved Nana of Bronwyn and Gavin, Ian (dec.), Megan and Mike. Loved Great Nana of Micaela, Odyssey, Lexi (dec.) and Liam. A short, but great fight. Joan's funeral will be held at 2pm, Monday 21st October, at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala St.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 18, 2019
