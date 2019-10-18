|
MCDONALD, Dorothy Joan (Joan). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Rotorua on 16 October 2019, in her 93rd year. Loved wife of the late Alex. Loved mother and mother-in- law of James (Jim) and Sue. Loved Nana of Bronwyn and Gavin, Ian (dec.), Megan and Mike. Loved Great Nana of Micaela, Odyssey, Lexi (dec.) and Liam. A short, but great fight. Joan's funeral will be held at 2pm, Monday 21st October, at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala St.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 18, 2019